Do you know all you need to pass your QA audit?

Bord Bia and Teagasc continue their series of farm walks this September and October, designed to highlight the benefits of Quality Assurance (QA) schemes and to provide guidance on QA audit compliance to farmers.

The next events taking place are: in Whitegate, Co. Cork on September 26; in Tullyannon, Co. Donegal on September 28; and in Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath on October 3.

‘Critical role’

Mick Houlihan, Bord Bia Quality Assurance manager, commented: “Irish farmers who are part of Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance (QA) scheme and Origin Green play a critical role in meeting the demands of food buyers and consumers for assurances around traceability, sustainability and animal welfare.”

As well as providing insights into Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) audit, the walks will cover farm safety, Origin Green at farm and international marketing levels, and information on markets for Irish beef and lamb.

Continuing, Houlihan added: “Involvement in quality and sustainability schemes really gives Irish farmers an edge and a connection with consumers.

“The commitment shown by Irish farmers to Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance Schemes and Origin Green is a vital component in positioning Irish food as a premium product in international markets.

Farm walk attendees will receive a Quality Assurance Information Booklet, which will outline what is required of farmers to pass their SBLAS audit, and will provide tips on how to accurately complete records and avoid some commonly made errors.

Teagasc advisor, Ruth Fennell commented: “These walks give farmers the opportunity to ask questions, addressing issues they may have around their audit, for example, in common fall-down areas such as animal remedies and record-keeping.”