‘Ploughing 2018’: Kubota-branded implements land in Ireland

Kubota Agriculture is bringing its portfolio of farm machinery products to Ireland for the first time, with the launch of a range of Kubota-branded agricultural implements.

A selection of these is currently on display at the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Offaly.

The full range of agricultural implements includes a selection of disc mowers, rakes, tedders, flail choppers, fertiliser spreaders, round balers and wrappers; these are manufactured and distributed for Kubota by Kverneland Group.

“Our implements are designed to unlock greater productivity, efficiency and higher yields for our customers,” claimed Rob Edwards, Kubota Agriculture’s business development manager.

We’re excited to launch the full range in Ireland, so that our Irish customers can benefit from using our implements for the first time – via our authorised dealer network.

“The range of implements is customisable, feature-packed and easy-to-use; as well as being specifically designed to offer reliability and longevity.

“The launch of this range means we now provide complete farm solutions for our agricultural customers in Ireland – a clear indicator of the continued investment we are making in the Irish market to grow our dealer network and product portfolio,” he added.

Kubota acquired Kverneland Group in 2012, with the eventual intention of offering Kubota-branded agricultural implements to its customers. Today, it offers a range of implements in its distinctive orange livery – to complement its existing tractor line-up.