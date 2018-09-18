GDT takes another slight dip in September

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has taken yet another slight hit in the most recent auction – Event 220 – which concluded with the GDT Price Index down 1.3%.

Lasting two hours and 14 minutes across 15 bidding rounds, 179 bidders participated on the day.

A total of 149 of these emerged with winning bids, while an overall figure of 39,143MT of product was sold on the day.

The average price achieved was $2,934/MT.

This follows on from the previous auction which recorded the lowest index since October 2016.

Key results:
  • AMF index down 0.6%, average price US$5,294/MT;
  • Butter index down 0.1%, average price US$4,270/MT;
  • BMP not offered;
  • Ched index down 3.5%, average price US$3,503/MT;
  • LAC index down 0.3%, average price US$910/MT;
  • RenCas index up 1.7%, average price US$5,421/MT;
  • SMP index down 1.1%, average price US$1,980/MT;
  • SWP index not available, average price not available;
  • WMP index down 1.8%, average price US$2,768/MT.

Cheddar saw the most dramatic move on the day, seeing a 3.5% reduction in index. Meanwhile, whole milk powder (WMP) witnessed a 1.8% drop.

On the other hand, Rennet Casein (RenCAS) jumped by 1.7%, in what was the only product index increase on the day.

Source: Global Dairy Trade

Butter was not offered at today’s event, while the sweet milk powder (SWP) index was once again not available.

GDT Milk Price
