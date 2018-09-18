Emyvale food firm launches new online store
Silver Hill Farm has recently launched a new online store in an effort to make its produce more conveniently available to consumers.
Accessibility was the main drive for the establishment of the online store according to marketing manager at Silver Hill, Greg Devlin.
“Customers across Ireland, both north and south, now have a next-day delivery service available to them for our products,” he explained.
Silver Hill has also recently been nominated to the Blas Na hEireann Awards for its Crispy Duck and Pancakes, Confit Duck Leg and Whole Fresh Duck. It has also secured a total of four gold stars at the recent Great Taste Awards event in the UK, which is claimed to be the ‘Oscars’ of the food world.
Based in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, Silver Hill Farm is a fully integrated, family-owned duck company. It has been supplying duck to markets across Europe and Asia for the past 30 years, most notably to London’s Chinatown, where the company claim it is famous for its roast duck.
The company currently exports to 27 different countries worldwide and has a farm shop and garden centre in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan. A link to the new online store is available here.