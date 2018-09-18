Payments worth €185.6 million to issue under 2018 ANC

Payments worth over €185.6 million under the 2018 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme and Areas of Specific Constraint (Islands) Scheme, have commenced issuing this week to almost 77,000 farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed made the announcement earlier today (Tuesday, September 18).

The minister commented: “I am conscious of the many challenges faced by farmers in the past year due to adverse weather conditions and other external factors.

“These payments represent a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy.

My department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

Minister Creed also noted that, further to his securing an additional €25 million for the 2018 ANC budget, farmers will receive increased payments under the scheme this year.

Advertisement

The €185.6 million issuing in the first tranche of payments in 2018 is significantly increased on the equivalent 2017 figure of €160 million.

In addition, the number of farmers being paid in this first tranche has increased from 75,000 in 2017 to almost 77,000 this year.

The minister commented: “These increased figures underscore my determination to maximise payments to farmers at the earliest possible time.

“The figures also highlight the benefits for farmers in terms of the more efficient processing of payments following the move to 100% online applications in 2018 under the ANC and BPS schemes.”

Concluding, the minister also confirmed that arrangements are on target to facilitate payment of the advance of 70% under the Basic Payment Scheme with effect from October 16, 2018.

Regular pay runs will continue in the coming weeks to ensure cleared cases are processed for payment as quickly as possible, according to the Department of Agriculture.