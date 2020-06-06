PinkBales initiative back for the 2020 silage season

With silage season 2020 well underway, the #PinkBales initiative to support Breast Cancer Ireland is back.

Launched by Glanbia Ireland, donation will be made to Breast Cancer Ireland for every roll of the pink Mastercrop Agristretch silage wrap purchased from Glanbia, the group says.

To raise awareness of breast cancer, farmers are encouraged to share photos and videos of their pink bales on social media, using the hashtag #PinkBales for the 2020 silage season.

‘Bale Watch’ is also back, where farmers are encouraged to place their pink wrapped silage bales in visible locations on their farm for people who are passing by to see.

Commenting on the initiative, Breast Cancer Ireland CEO, Aisling Hurley, said: “Now more than ever we need our farming community to once again get behind this super initiative.

“Numbers presenting with breast cancer are scarily down at the moment due to Covid-19, yet breast cancer has not gone away.

We need the country to be flooded with lovely pink bales, as they will act as a beacon, raising awareness; because early detection of a diagnosis is key to ensuring a positive treatment.

Glanbia Ireland’s retail marketing manager, Grace O’Dwyer, said: “Our #PinkBales campaign not only raises vital funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, but also gives a very visible platform to increase awareness.”