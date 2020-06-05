Men charged with criminal damage over tractor incident

Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage to a tractor during an incident which occurred in the west of the country last week.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Wednesday, May 27, at approximately 12:30pm.

Damage was caused to a tractor during the incident. Two men aged 56 years and 58 years have been charged under Section 2 Criminal Damage Act 1991 in relation to this.

“As the matter is now before the courts we will not be commenting further,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí seek info on X-Trail

Meanwhile, Gardaí have appealed for information relating to a wine-coloured Nissan X-Trail following the attempted theft of a Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 on Wednesday, May 27.

The incident occurred in Meath, in the Slane area, according to Gardaí.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in the ‘Royal County’ said:

“Please [keep a lookout] for a wine-coloured Nissan X-Trail with a 07-SO registration.

The occupants [are] suspected of attempting to steal a Land Cruiser jeep at 3:00pm [Wednesday] afternoon in the Rossin area of Slane, close to Dolly Mitchell’s pub.

The Garda statement noted that the owner of the Land Cruiser confronted a “male and female who were on foot and who subsequently drove off at speed in the X-Trail towards the Drogheda direction”.

People who have witnessed any sightings of the vehicle in question have been asked to call Gardai on: 999; or 112.