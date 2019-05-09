Pics: Machinery going ‘under the hammer’ at retirement auction

Preparations are well underway for an upcoming farm retirement auction, with both farm machinery and dairy equipment set to go under the hammer this weekend.

Midlands sales firm Hennessy Auctioneers will be holding an on-farm retirement auction of “exceptionally well-minded” equipment in Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, this Saturday, May 11, at 11:30am.

This article will focus on the farm machinery set to go under the hammer on the day, which includes a variety of items.

A previous article detailed the dairy parlour and equipment that is set to be sold on the day.

Described as “exceptionally well minded” by the auctioneer, the auction will take place on-farm (Eircode R32 KX70).

On the machinery front, a broad array of lots will be on sale. Tractors at the auction include: a 2016 Claas Arion 630, which has 1,800 hours on the clock and 50k box; a 1994 Case 856XL; and a 1985 Case 885XL.

In addition, a 2010 JCB 310S teleporter which has 6,800 hours and a “pin and cone” headstock.

Sold separately, a 2018 Pro Dig Shear Genius will be sold, alongside various buckets, pallet forks, dung forks, bale handlers and grabs, all with “pin and cone” brackets; as well as a Quicke 6ft tractor bucket.

Other lots of note include: a 2014 Belmac 0 Grazer; a Belmac 2,100-gallon slurry tanker with a Moscha swivel spreading plate; a 2015 Tuffmac 20ft tandem axle cattle trailer; a 2017 Claas Volto 52 four-rotor tedder; and a 2012 Lely Splendimo disc mower.

A 2012 Amazone ZA-M 1200 3.5t fertiliser spreader on a trailed bogey will be included; as well as an O’Neill 4t ad-lib feeder; a Carraro 600L mounted sprayer with galvanised booms; and a Feedall 12m³ tub feeder with a conveyor.

A range of further implements, with a selection of trailers, will also be sold on the day.

Viewing of the lots can be conducted tomorrow, Friday May 10, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm and on morning of auction from 9:00am.