Pics: Machinery going ‘under the hammer’ at retirement auction
Preparations are well underway for an upcoming farm retirement auction, with both farm machinery and dairy equipment set to go under the hammer this weekend.
Midlands sales firm Hennessy Auctioneers will be holding an on-farm retirement auction of “exceptionally well-minded” equipment in Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, this Saturday, May 11, at 11:30am.
This article will focus on the farm machinery set to go under the hammer on the day, which includes a variety of items.
A previous article detailed the dairy parlour and equipment that is set to be sold on the day.Also Read: Pics: Parlour equipment on sale at farm retirement auction
Described as “exceptionally well minded” by the auctioneer, the auction will take place on-farm (Eircode R32 KX70).
In addition, a 2010 JCB 310S teleporter which has 6,800 hours and a “pin and cone” headstock.
Sold separately, a 2018 Pro Dig Shear Genius will be sold, alongside various buckets, pallet forks, dung forks, bale handlers and grabs, all with “pin and cone” brackets; as well as a Quicke 6ft tractor bucket.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.
Other lots of note include: a 2014 Belmac 0 Grazer; a Belmac 2,100-gallon slurry tanker with a Moscha swivel spreading plate; a 2015 Tuffmac 20ft tandem axle cattle trailer; a 2017 Claas Volto 52 four-rotor tedder; and a 2012 Lely Splendimo disc mower.
A range of further implements, with a selection of trailers, will also be sold on the day.
Viewing of the lots can be conducted tomorrow, Friday May 10, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm and on morning of auction from 9:00am.
All bidders must register on the morning of the auction and pay a €100 refundable deposit.