Pics: Huge John Deere tractor clearance auction pulls the punters

The much-talked-about auction, involving the disposal of a huge fleet of tractors and plant equipment from the UK-based Hawk Plant equipment hire group, is taking place today and tomorrow.

Proceedings kicked off this morning. Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he snapped these shots on-site this morning, as punters began to descend on the site.

Today (Thursday, March 14), the auction (split between two rings) was ongoing at Charleston House, Cruckmoor Lane, Prees Green, Whitchurch, Shropshire (England).

The tractors have now been sold.

The fleet included a pair of 2016 8370R models. There were also six 2016 7R Series tractors. There were 111 6R/M Series tractors (mostly from 2016).

Other lots that went under the hammer today included agricultural trailers, telescopic handlers and some of the (smaller) excavators.

Tomorrow (Friday, March 15), proceedings move to another location – albeit nearby. That venue is Sandford Industrial Park, Sandford (also in Whitchurch, Shropshire).

Two rings will be operation; working through a catalogue that includes (larger) excavators, dozers, wheeled loaders, dump-trucks and other types of plant/construction equipment.

As these pictures show, the Prees Green site was a busy place today – with prospective punters and machines jostling for position.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for upcoming reports, detailing what some of the tractors and other relevant lots sold for.

£80,500 plus VAT and 2.5% commission (plus VAT on the commission itself) for a 2017 JCB Fastrac 4220 (2,587 hours);

(2,587 hours); £59,000 plus VAT and 2.5% commission (plus VAT on the commission itself) for a 2015 JCB Fastrac 3230 (4,510 hours);

(4,510 hours); £109,000 plus VAT and 2.5% commission (plus VAT on the commission itself) for a 2016 John Deere 8370R (2,377 hours);

(2,377 hours); £45,000 plus VAT and 2.5% commission (plus VAT on the commission itself) for a 2016 John Deere 6155M (3,879 hours). Sample sale figures/prices included the following:

