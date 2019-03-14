Minister kicks off St. Patrick’s day travels in Slovenia

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Andrew Doyle has begun his St. Patrick’s Day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia Herzegovina.

The minister will be travelling to these countries as part of the Government’s Promote Ireland Programme.

Speaking today (Thursday, March 14), Minister Doyle said: “The visit will play an important role in strengthening strong bilateral relations with these three countries, promote Ireland and give me an opportunity to provide an update on Brexit.

“In the context of the UK possibly leaving the EU on March 29, the Irish Government remains firmly of the view that the best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal and protect the Good Friday Agreement and the integrity of the Single Market is to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Slovenian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food, Aleksandra Pivec;

The Croatian State Secretary of Agriculture Marija Vuckovic;

The Bosnian Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mirko Sarovic; Minister of Agriculture, Water-Management and Forestry of Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Semsudin Dedic; and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, Stevo Mirjanic. During the visit Minister Doyle will have a number of bilaterals with:

Minister Doyle added: “The retention of an adequate budget for the CAP post 2020 is a key priority for Ireland.

“This is further emphasised by Brexit. I look forward to meeting colleagues in Slovenia and Croatia to discuss the future of CAP post 2020.”