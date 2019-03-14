Making waves in Asia: Carbery division doubles Thai venture

Synergy Flavours, a division of Carbery Group, has doubled the size of its Thailand operation “to meet growing demand for its flavour solutions” in Asia-Pacific.

Recent expansion at the site in Samutprakarn, Thailand, has comprised of an additional 2,500m² of space, including 1,500m² dedicated to manufacturing, plus the creation of five new sensory labs.

The additional space will accommodate more than double the current workforce, with investment in human resources across all departments being made over the coming months and years.

Further investment in GC/MS analytical equipment will be made in 2019, enhancing local capability.

The official opening event in Thailand was attended recently by Jason Hawkins and the top team in Carbery, Rod Sowders, CEO of Synergy and Tony Cotter, Irish Ambassador to Thailand.

Entering the south-east Asian market in 2008, Carbery Group made further investments in 2013, opening the manufacturing facility in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Since then, “sales have increased dramatically”, according to the group, with the operation now servicing a growing number of countries beyond south-east Asia, including New Zealand, Pakistan, Myanmar and India.

The Thai facility produces sweet and savoury flavours, as well as seasonings in liquid and powder formats.

The dairy flavour and lactic yeast extract range from Synergy’s Dairy Taste production facility in Co. Cork is also warehoused and distributed from Thailand.

Geoff Allen, managing director of Synergy Flavours (Thailand) Ltd, commented: “Customers rely on us for our technical capabilities, responsiveness and dairy expertise, which all help to ensure we stand out in the dynamic and exciting food and beverage markets of the region.”