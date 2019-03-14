‘Proper’ systems to manage wild deer called for in Tipp

Calls have been made for “proper systems” to deal with the issue of wild deer in Co. Tipperary in recent times.

Local representatives have held a number of public meetings on the issue, with concerns raised on the impact the deer are having on local farmers and motorists.

Speaking on local radio station TippFM, independent councillor Martin Lonergan has called for impacted stakeholders to come together to find solutions to deal with the growing problem.

Issues cited on radio included the damage caused to farmers’ crops and fences as well as cars colliding with such animals.

“What we want is a management system in place; we’re not here to go out willy nilly with guns and go killing all the wild deer population in Tipperary – that’s not what we want,” councillor Lonergan said.

There’s a vast amount of people who need to get involved in this: Coillte, the IFA; local gun clubs; the Department of Agriculture; the Department of Heritage; and other interested parties as well.

“So look, that’s what we’re calling for and that’s what we need.”

Advertisement

Donegal anger at dumped carcasses

Meanwhile, residents in east Co. Donegal are calling for urgent action from the local authority following a series of incidents where sheep carcasses have been found dumped along a popular hill-walking area.

According to one resident in the vicinity of Castlefinn town, near the Northern Ireland border, six sheep carcasses have been dumped in the Drumdoit area, to the south of the town, since last summer.

Speaking to AgriLand, Anthony Bogle said: “There are skeletal animal carcasses rotting there. Enough is enough.”

However, Bogle said that the individuals responsible for this are not necessarily local farmers.