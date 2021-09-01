Almost 750 cattle went through the ring at New Ross Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Saturday, August 28.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, the Wexford-based mart’s manager Richard Kirwin noted that while numbers of cattle were back, a further strengthening in trade was witnessed “across all lots of cattle”.

He said: “There were a lot more customers around the ring and buying online. Farmers are keen to buy cattle as there’s still loads of grass around and ground conditions are good.”

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image of some animals from New Ross Mart; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. These six Angus bullocks weighing 400kg sold for €900 each or €2.25/kg

These two Limousin bullocks weighing 500kg sold for €1,150 each or €2.30/kg

This Parthenaise bullock weighing 670kg sold for €1,860 or €2.78/kg

These five Limousin-cross Friesian bullocks weighing 490kg sold for €1,140 each or €3.33/kg

This Aubrac bullock weighing 690kg sold for €1,890 or €2.74/kg

These three Charolais bullocks weighing 600kg sold for €1,640 or €2.73/kg

Continuing, Kirwin noted: “There are a lot more farmers back around the ring. A lot of the harvest was wrapped up down here during the week so lads are finishing up the harvest and getting back out to marts now.

“They were buying every type of animal, the short-keep cattle were an unreal trade. Good stores were strong – in truth, everything was a good trade really.”

These two Limousin heifers weighing 450kg made €1,060 or €2.36/kg

These two Charolais heifers weighing 590kg sold for €1,420 or €2.41/kg

Kirwin outlined that farmers are confident that the cattle trade will continue with strength into the back end of the year.

“The sentiment on the ground is that cattle are going to stay dear and more than likely, this big flush of cattle is not going to come out.

“Farmers who killed cattle this year done well and they’re coming back to the mart now to fill the sheds with livestock for the winter.

“There’s plenty of silage around and the harvest is coming in very well so it all points to being a good back end to the year.” This Friesian cow weighing 600kg made €950 or €1.58/kg

This Simmental cow weighing 750kg sold for €1,640 or €2.34/kg

This Jersey-cross cow weighing 700kg sold for €1,110 or €1.59/kg

Concluding, Kirwin said: “Numbers of cattle in marts have been big all along, it’s hard to see that there’s going to be big sales – a lot of cattle have gone through the marts already this year.”

Waterford Ross Co-operative Mart hosts a general cattle and calf sale every Saturday. The mart will also host a special weanling sale on Monday, September 20, at 5:30p.m.