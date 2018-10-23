Pics and prices: Hereford Premier Autumn Sale

The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) held its Premier Autumn Sale on Saturday, October 20, in Tullamore Mart.

According to IHBS, it didn’t take long to get through the pre-sale showing exhibition thanks to the judging of Robin Irvine from the Graceland Herd.

The society noted that some very strong bulls were exhibited on the day, with a large crowd present from early that morning right through to the end of the sale. Heifers in particular sold very well, achieving a clearance rate of 93%.

Irvine tapped forward David Larkin’s bull as his Male Champion, who also went on to make top price on the day.

Having won second prize in his class at the National Hereford Show earlier this year, ‘Cill Cormiac Perseus’ is said to be a bull of great shape, length and strength at just 18 months old.

Sired by Cill Cormaic Lincoln, who is out of one of Davids older stock bulls – Cedar Liam, a bull who has bred very well for the Cill Cormaic Herd, combined with the superb breeding lines of Cill Cormaic Jolie, a dam who has bred a number of show winners – and Cill Cormaic Niamh who was the Tullamore Female Champion back in 2016.

This year’s premier champion attracted many admirers and quickly bid his way up over the €4,000 mark from a number of potential buyers.

It was Declan Donnelly from the very successful and long-established Clondrina Herd that triumphed the bidding war, securing his new bull with a final price of €4,850.

Larkin wasn’t finished yet as he entered the ring again with another bull who also performed well at the National Hereford Show back in August, winning first in his class.

Cill Cormaic Pius scored 5-stars for terminal and, combined with a calving figure of 3.3%, made him an ideal addition to Tom Maher’s herd at a price of €3,500.

Next in the ring was Michael Molley with his bull, Moyclare Quality. This bull – aged 18 months – took the rosette for Reserve Champion at the event.

This bull shares the same dam as last year’s sale topper, Moyclare Phoenix, who sold for €6,600.

Having enjoyed great success at numerous shows this summer, Kye Gerard 793 – a very classy bull – quickly hit the €3,100 mark upon entering the ring.

Owned by Padraig McGrath, this bull is sired by Steil Gerard whose progeny have proven successful in both the sales and show circuit over the past few years.

John Cantys bull – Portanob Rob – was exhibited in the earlier classes and was described as a very attractive looking animal of superb Hereford quality and a sweet head. The bull sold for €3,000.

The bull shared bloodlines from a sire (Balleen Revival) and dam (Ballymartin Karen) who are both descendants of some of the oldest breeding herds in the country.

The society said Portanob Rob would be an excellent addition to any pedigree, commercial or dairy herd.

Advertisement

New breeder Shane O’Driscoll exhibited a remarkable young bull that performed well at a number of shows earlier this year, winning Supreme Hereford Champion at Cork Show, Reserve Male Champion at Charleville and Reserve Munster Junior Bull of the year.

Butlerstown Duke also performed well on paper, scoring 4 and 5-stars respectively for terminal and replacement traits.

Aidan Farrell from Moate, Co. Westmeath, will now become the new owner, securing Duke at a price of €3,000.

Cavan man Gary McKiernan from the Corlismore Herd made a total of €5,800 for his two bulls – Corlismore Leonardo 927 and Corlismore Masterplan 926 – both aged 15 months.

The dam of Leoanardo (Corlismore Oyster 800) enjoyed a formidable showing career, having been crowned champion at numerous summer shows back in 2016. She is recognised by the McKiernans as having the best female line at Corlismore, having bred Corlismore Sydney who was triumphant at many shows earlier this year.

Similarly, the dam of ‘Masterplan’ enjoyed a successful showing spell back in 2014 and 2015, winning champion at many of the shows she attended. She contains the lines of two-time National Hereford Champion Grianan Firecracker.

Heifers

The champion heifer at the event was Ardmulchan Clover 735, owned by long-time Hereford breeder Phil Smyth.

This stunning heifer is bred from his senior stock bull, Church Preen Galileo, who has proven to be very successful for the Ardmulchan Herd based in Navan, Co. Meath.

A great demand for heifers was enjoyed with Nigel Heatricks’ heifer – Glaslough Tina – securing the highest price of the day, selling for €3,000.

Having won her class, Tina was said to be a stunning heifer exhibiting great feminine qualities and proven bloodlines, with sires such as Clondrina 1110th, Balleen Gilbert and Gageboro coded in her DNA.

Remaining in the ring, Heatrick put his Female Reserve Champion Glaslough Saffron on display, who was just shy of her herd mate’s price selling at €2,900, followed by “Glaslough Sara 2” who sold €2,550.

Also hitting the €2,550 mark was father and son duo Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald, with their stunning polled heifer Griananpoll 1 Orange S 812.

Sired by Solpoll 1 Kentucky Kid, this very impressive heifer scored top maternal marks with 5-stars for replacement.

Overall, the sale was said to be quite respectable with some of the younger bulls selling very well, combined with a huge demand for heifers.