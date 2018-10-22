Auction report: On-farm sale sees ‘greens’ and ‘reds’ change hands

An on-site auction was held at Garlands Farm, Tollesbury, Essex, (England) on Friday, October 12 – on behalf of J & M Seabrook.

The sale was noteworthy for its line-up of John Deere and other-brand tractors, plus a plethora of farm machinery (including a combine harvester and a self-propelled sprayer). It was conducted by Cheffins.

Here, we focus on the tractors, of various brands and sizes, that were offered at the sale.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.