Dunnes becomes Ireland’s most popular supermarket

Dunnes Stores has become Ireland’s most popular supermarket for the first time since February, according to the latest grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

The figures published today (Monday, October 21) relate to the 12-week period ending on October 7, 2018.

Sales growth of 3.4% during that period propelled Dunnes to an overall market share of 22.1%, Kantar explained.

Commenting on the development, consumer insight director at Kantar Worldpanel – Douglas Faughnan – said: “Dunnes traditionally performs strongly over the festive period and the retailer may feel like Christmas has come early this year.

While it is too soon to assess the full impact of its new ‘Everyday Savers’ offer – which prices many own brand everyday items at a euro or less – Dunnes’ continued focus on shopper campaigns has helped to attract an extra 14,000 shoppers this period.

Meanwhile, SuperValu achieved a market share of 21.4% – but the retailer still under trades in Dublin.

Continuing, Faughan added: “Although SuperValu holds a 26% share in its Munster heartland, the retailer is less represented in Dublin – where it only accounts for 19.4% of sales.

“By contrast, Tesco and Dunnes perform more strongly in the capital – with shares of 23.6% and 26.1% respectively.”

During the most recent 12-week period, Aldi achieved a record market share of 11.8% thanks to sales growth of 4.5%.

The grocer attracted an additional 28,000 shoppers through its doors, with over 80% of its growth in the past 12 weeks coming through family shoppers, Kantar noted.

Lidl also recorded a “strong” performance in the most recent period, with sales growth of 3% pushing its market share to 11.7%.

Online shopping

Recording a market share of 21.5% in the most recent 12-week period, Tesco dropped to second place in the league table after spending six consecutive periods in the top spot.

It also reported that online grocery sales were up 15% compared to this time last year and the retailer will be hoping its latest e-commerce initiative further increases its dominance of online grocery in Ireland, Kantar said.

Concluding, Faughnan added: “Tesco’s recent announcement of free delivery for over 65s when they spend €50 or more shows it is looking to further cash in on the growth of online shopping in Ireland.