Auction report: 7-year-old combine tops the bill at on-farm sale

An on-site auction was held at Garlands Farm, Tollesbury, Essex, (England) on Friday, October 12 – on behalf of J & M Seabrook.

The sale was noteworthy for its line-up of John Deere and other-brand tractors, plus a plethora of farm machinery (including a combine harvester and a self-propelled sprayer). It was conducted by Cheffins.

Here, we focus on the combine harvester, self-propelled sprayer and other miscellaneous lots that were offered at the sale.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

