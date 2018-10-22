Several quads and a van stolen from a farm equipment business

Several quads and a van have reportedly been stolen from a farm equipment business in Co. Roscommon, according to Shannonside FM.

It is understood that the theft occurred in the early hours of this morning (Monday, October 22) from a business located on the Castlerea Road in Roscommon.

The local radio station reported that three quad all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and three quad utility task vehicles (UTVs) were taken as well as a Mercedes Sprinter van and a tri-axle trailer.

The 2017 long wheelbase van is said to be white in colour with a Dublin registration.

Gardai believe that the van and trailer may have been used to transport three of the quads that were stolen, Shannonside FM added.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have been travelling to Roscommon along the Castlerea Road between 4:00am and 5:00am this morning to come forward if they witnessed two vans – with one towing a trailer – driving on the road.

As well as this, Gardai are also encouraging motorists who may have passed through Kiltoom on their way towards Athlone and further afield at around 5:15am to get in touch if they came across the vehicles during their respective journeys.