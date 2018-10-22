Several quads and a van stolen from a farm equipment business
Several quads and a van have reportedly been stolen from a farm equipment business in Co. Roscommon, according to Shannonside FM.
It is understood that the theft occurred in the early hours of this morning (Monday, October 22) from a business located on the Castlerea Road in Roscommon.
The local radio station reported that three quad all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and three quad utility task vehicles (UTVs) were taken as well as a Mercedes Sprinter van and a tri-axle trailer.
The 2017 long wheelbase van is said to be white in colour with a Dublin registration.
Gardai are urging anyone who may have been travelling to Roscommon along the Castlerea Road between 4:00am and 5:00am this morning to come forward if they witnessed two vans – with one towing a trailer – driving on the road.
As well as this, Gardai are also encouraging motorists who may have passed through Kiltoom on their way towards Athlone and further afield at around 5:15am to get in touch if they came across the vehicles during their respective journeys.
Gardai would be particularly interested in talking to anyone who has dash-cam footage of the vehicles in question, the local radio station added. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on: 090-6638300.