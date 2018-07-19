Pics and prices: Bulls popular, but heifers harder sold at Carnaross Mart

A seasonal small sale took place at Carnaross Mart on Tuesday evening last (July 17). However, a large crowd gathered around both rings and the bull sale kicked off at 6:00pm.

Some 80 bulls passed through the ring at the Meath-based venue and there was a good trade for the quality lots on offer.

Both spring-2017 and autumn-2017 born bulls were on offer and the bidding was brisk from start to finish. There was a good-mix of both farmer and export customers in attendance and this resulted in a 100% clearance rate.

Heifers

Moving to heifers, the trade was easier than their male counterparts. Some 50 lots went under the hammer; however, a number of these went unsold.

Customers are scarce due to the lack of grass growth, while some farmers have offloaded cattle to reduce feed demand.

On the other hand, as a result of the downturn in the market, some sellers have opted not to sell stock and this has resulted in small sales taking place across the country.