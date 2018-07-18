Drought warning lifted in the west and north-west

The Status Yellow drought warning previously in place in the west and north-west was lifted by Met Eireann this afternoon (Wednesday, July 18).

But the warning will remain valid for counties in Munster and Leinster for the next week.

The Irish meteorological office update the warning – which had been in place for the entire country since the end of June – at 3:00pm today. The current weather advisory warning will remain in place until next Wednesday, July 25.

It is expected that soil moisture deficits will generally remain in excess of 75mm over the coming week in both Leinster and Munster.

Rainfall levels

Over the past week, rainfall has continued well below average in most areas, according to Met Eireann.

Accumulations generally between 10mm and 15mm were recorded along Atlantic coastal areas on Sunday last (July 15), but values elsewhere ranged from 1mm to 7mm.

It is expected that there will be some appreciable amounts of rainfall in parts of the north and west tomorrow night and on Friday – but rainfall levels will likely be small elsewhere.

Overall rainfall is expected to remain well below average in most areas, with the east and south continuing to experience the driest conditions, Met Eireann added.