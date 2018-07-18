New part-time master’s degree on offer for graduates in agri-food

A new part-time master’s degree has been launched in association with Macra Agricultural Skillnet in Dublin recently.

The supported Master of Science in Agricultural Extension and Innovation with the School of Agriculture and Food Science in University College Dublin (UCD) was launched on Friday, July 13.

This is a part-time master’s degree that is supported by Macra Agricultural Skillnet and delivered over a two-year period, with both online and face-to-face learning.

According to assistant professor in agricultural extension and innovation, Dr. Tomas Russell, the master’s programme provides an exciting opportunity for agricultural science and other technical graduates to gain valuable skills and knowledge in supporting farmers in developing their farm business.

The programme is aimed at graduates in the agri-food sector and those employed in roles that work directly with farmers.

Dr. Russell explained that these roles involve building strong, lasting relationships with farmers and improving business development and innovation at farm level.

Advertisement

Technical sales;

Advisory;

Safety or inspection;

Accountancy;

Business planning;

Any job that involves communication with farmers. Applicants to the master’s programme may be employed in roles such as:

According to Dr. Russell, the agri-food industry is developing and becoming more competitive every day.

Therefore, he says, highly-skilled graduates who are technically skilled and have the necessary business and communication skills are vital to progress innovation and behaviour change on farms and in farm families.

He added that the master’s programme aims to help graduates build a career in sales, advisory or education – and to develop in the business they work for.