There were over 1,200 cattle on offer at the annual fatstock sale at New Ross Co-operative Mart in Co. Wexford last Saturday (December 3).

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager Richard Kirwin said “there is a great trade across the board for all the beef cattle”.

Kirwin noticed a definite increase in the level of activity from buyers in Northern Ireland at the sale, a trend that he believes will continue for the coming few weeks at very least.

Sample prices from the sale at New Ross mart:

This 615kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,820 or €2.96/kg This 750kg Limousin cow sold for €1,980 or €2.64/kg These Limousin bullocks weighing 715kg each sold for €2,130 or €2.98/kg These two Limousin bulls weighing 530kg each sold for €1,530 or €2.89/kg This 700kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,280 or €3.26/kg This 660kg Angus heifer sold for €1,930 or €2.92/kg This Simmental stock bull weighing 1,075kg sold for €2,300 or €2.14/kg

As well as northern buyers, Irish farmers and factory agents alike have more buying power in recent weeks and this being reflected in the increase in the price per kilo being paid for all types of store and beef cattle. This 370kg Limousin heifer sold for €920 or €2.49/kg This 475kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,400 or €2.95/kg This 925kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,470 These 700kg Limousin bullocks sold for €1,750 each or €2.50/kg This Aubrac bull weighing 655kg sold for €1,650 or €2.52/kg

Kirwin noted: “One of the standout prices from the sale went to a 700kg Charolais heifer that sold for €2,380 or €3.40/kg.”

“The money farmers are giving for stores, it seems they are confident on the trade. There’s been a big swing in the past few weeks and everyone knows factory cattle are getting scarce.

While there was a number of other heifers bought at high prices for breeding, Kirwin said that “a lot of the heifers are going for feeding”.

Lighter cattle at New Ross

Commenting on the trade for lighter cattle, Kirwan said that “a rising tide lifts all ships” and added that while the good-quality stores had held well, they are lifting in price now.

“Even the Friesian cattle have picked up again,” he said.

“The Friesian bullocks under 500kg had been under pressure for the last good few weeks but they’re starting to come up in price again. That type of cattle is not as plentiful. These 6 Friesian bullocks weighing 660kg sold for €1,340 or €2.03/kg

“Traditionally, in this part of the country, the store Friesian bullocks are sold at around 18-20 months of age and would all be sold between late-September and early November,” he added.

The New Ross mart manager said the last sale of 2022 will take place at the mart on Saturday, December 17, and the first sale of 2023 will take place on January 7.