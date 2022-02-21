Former EU Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan, may seek compensation from the EU Commission due to his resignation in August 2020 as a result of his attendance at an Oireachtas golf society event.

The event – since labelled ‘Golfgate’ – which took place in Clifden, Co. Galway, was attended by 81 people, among them a number of high-profile guests.

In the wake of controversy surrounding it, and whether it breached Covid-19 guidelines in place at the time, the then agriculture minister, Dara Calleary resigned.

Deputy chairperson of the Seanad at the time, Senator Jerry Buttimer, also stepped away from his position.

Reports are circulating today (Monday, February 21) that the former commissioner did not rule out the idea of seeking compensation “for the damage suffered” when exclusively interviewed for French newspaper, Liberation.

Hogan faced a great deal of criticism and pressure to resign following his attendance at the controversial social gathering.

At that time, the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar urged him to consider his position, and president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also requested a timeline of his movements and activities in Ireland when he returned from Brussels at the end of July 2020.

Advertisement

The former commissioner stated that while he had made “big mistakes”, he had not broken any regulations.

He said that he had received a negative Covid-19 test and had checked the Citizens Information website, which is funded by the Health Service Executive, in advance of the dinner, and believed he was not a risk to anyone.

However, he resigned on August 26, 2020.

At a recent sitting of Galway District Court, Deputy Noel Grealish and Senator Donie Cassidy who were charged with organisiing the event, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

It was confirmed that the golf society event took place in advance of new and stricter Covid-19 restrictions that came into effect later in August 2020.