Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has sent a letter to the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, criticising the new EU food promotion policy.

The European Commission’s policy for promoting food includes an aim to reduce promotion of red meat based on claims that this type of food is linked to cancer.

In his letter – which was sent to the commissioner yesterday (Sunday, February 20) – Minister McConalogue said that the commission’s promotion policy is “undermined by the reference in details of the work programme – as one of the assessment criteria for proposed promotion projects aimed at the EU’s internal market – to alignment with the objectives of Europe’s ‘Beating Cancer Plan’.”

The minister noted that this plan encourages “the shift to a more plant-based diet, with less red and processed meat and other foods linked to cancer risks [e.g. alcoholic drinks]”.

“This language demonising red meat and processed meat is not appropriate or proportionate, as I’s sure your own experts would agree,” Minister McConalogue told Commissioner Wojciechowski.

He highlighted: “Red meat and processed meat products have an important role, in appropriate servings, as a source of protein, vitamins and minerals in a healthy balanced diet, and this is reflected in healthy eating guidelines in Ireland and I’m sure across the EU.”

In the letter the minister did highlight the importance of promoting fresh fruit and vegetables – as the plan does – and that these products are also “essential for healthy eating and balanced diets”.

That is an important and positive message, which I fully support.

Notwithstanding this, Minister McConalogue underlined the quality of meat products produced in Ireland.

“Irish livestock farmers and the food industry are producing quality, safe food, with strong environmental credentials and with real nutrition benefits for consumers in the EU and around the world,” he said.

“I am disappointed that this unfortunate wording has undermined what should be a positive message about the EU’s commitment to promoting quality, safety, sustainability and a healthy diet,” Minister McConalogue concluded.