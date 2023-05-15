Pesticide sales in Ireland have declined by 16% between 2011 and 2021, according to figures published by Eurostat.

Data on pesticide sales covering agricultural and non-agricultural uses show that a total of 355,175t of pesticides were sold in the European Union (EU) in 2021.

This represents an increase of 2.7% on 2020 levels at 346,000t. In 2011, this figure stood at 359,468t, according to Eurostat.

Fungicides and bactericides accounted for the highest sales volumes at 44%, followed by herbicides, haulm destructors and moss killers (34%); and insecticides and acaricides (14%).

Changes in pesticide sales in Ireland between 2011 and 2021:

Fungicides and bactericides: Declined from 620t to 422t;

Herbicides, haulm destructors and moss killers: Declined from 2,812t to 2,346t;

Insecticides and acaricides: Declined from 48t to 8t;

Molluscicides: Increased from 4t to 14t;

Plant growth regulators: Increased from 188t to 280t;

Other plant protection products: Remained at 20t.

Pesticide volumes sold in 2021 were highest in Spain which accounted for 21% of the EU total, closely followed by France at 20%. Germany and Italy both accounted for 14%.

These countries are also the main agricultural producers in the EU, with collectively 51% of the total EU utilised agricultural area (UAA) and 49% of the total EU arable land, Eurostat said.

EU pesticide sales

Czechia; Denmark; Germany; Ireland; Spain; France; Italy; Cyprus; Latvia; Lithuania; the Netherlands; Austria; Portugal; Romania; Slovenia; and Sweden provided data for 2011 and 2021.

Between 2011 and 2021, the total volume of pesticide active substances sold in the 16 EU countries decreased by 4.9 %, Eurostat figures show. Source: Eurostat

Czechia saw the sharpest decline in the sale of pesticides (-36%), followed by Denmark (-35%); Portugal (-32%); Italy (-29%); and Romania (-27%).

There was also a significant decline in the sale of pesticides in Belgium, which recorded a 22% drop between 2011 and 2020, according to Eurostat figures.

In contrast, the sales of pesticides in Latvia and Austria rose significantly within the ten-year period at 85% and 68% respectively.

Eurostat noted that the volumes of pesticides sold in Latvia in absolute terms are very low.

Large volumes of inert gases used in the storage of agricultural products inflate the total volume of pesticides sold in Germany and Austria, Eurostat said.

The EU’s Green Deal aims to reduce the risks and the impact of pesticide use on human health and the environment. The EU Farm to Fork Strategy seeks to reduce pesticide use by 50%.