The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has said a permanent solution to access of vet medicines in Northern Ireland must be found.

BVA president Anna Judson spoke at the BVA’s 2023 annual Northern Ireland dinner in Stormont yesterday (Wednesday, October 18) and warned attendees that Northern Ireland could lose access to 51% of vet medicines due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Judson raised concerns about the serious risk posed to public health and animal welfare if a permanent and sustainable solution is not found to ensure continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland beyond 2025.

“It is absolutely vital that high standards of animal welfare and public health is protected,” she said.

“Finding a permanent solution must be a top priority ahead of the grace period expiration in 2025 to protect animal welfare and protect public health.”

Judson praised BVANI’s work in securing the three-year grace period for veterinary medicine access, meaning that they continued as normal under existing regulations until 2025.

Animal health and veterinary education

Judson also stressed the importance of sufficient funding into animal health and biosecurity.

“Investment in animal health and biosecurity is also an investment in human and environmental health, and it contributes to the efficiency and sustainability of our food production systems and agricultural sector as a whole. It is vital that sufficient funding is allocated,” she said.

Judson said there is a great need for more accessible veterinary education in Northern Ireland, being the only part of the UK without a dedicated vet school.

She said this means that potential Northern Ireland students move away to study and that many do not return after qualifying.

“Tackling issues like this is very close to my heart: One way to do this is through the provision of inclusive veterinary education which helps to break down the economic, social and geographic barriers which may prevent students from entering the profession” she said.

“There is also the need to address the ongoing workforce shortage and the provision of local veterinary education could play a key role in this.”

Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966

Judson also spoke about the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966, stating that it is no longer fit for purpose and fails to recognise roles such as veterinary nurses and vet techs.

She called for support as BVA continues to lobby the UK government for legislative reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act to bring about “much needed” UK-wide change.

“Veterinary nurses in my practice were highly qualified, experienced and important members of my team, and I find it incredible that this title isn’t protected, and anyone can call themselves a vet nurse. This must be rectified,” Judson said.