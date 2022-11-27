A pedigree Aberdeen Angus heifer from an award-winning cow family is the star prize in a memorial raffle in aid of Marie Curie, a charitable provider of end-of-life care in Northern Ireland.

Fr. Sean Moore from Co. Armagh has donated the June 2021-born heifer, Millbrae Black Caoimhe X891, in memory of his sister Rose who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in January last year, aged 59.

The late-Rose Moore was the youngest of ten children and a much-loved sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend of all who met her. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others.

The late Rose Moore

Rose amassed many friends during her 40-year career in the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

She lived with her brother Sean, firstly in Lordship and Ballymascanlon, and for the last 18 years in Middletown and Tynan in Co. Armagh.

Rose fitted seamlessly into the parishes and contributed in any way she could, fulfilled and enjoying that she was caring for and looking after people in the community.

She also enjoyed farming and working with the Millbrae Aberdeen Angus herd.

Aberdeen Angus

Fr. Sean Moore has been breeding Aberdeen Angus cattle for 24 years, and his herd currently comprises five breeding females. The Millbrae prefix won best small herd in the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2020 Herd Competition.

The charity heifer was sired by the popular artificial insemination (AI) bull Oakchurch de Admiral P164, and is out of the home-bred Millbrae Blackbird U762, a daughter of the 19,000gns Blelack Evermore J231.

The Blackbird female line won third prize in the best cow family category of the herd competition; while Millbrae Black Beau W865 was the second-prize-winning heifer calf.

In 2022 Millbrae Black Beau W865 was the competition’s second-placed futurity heifer. Sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg W630, she is a maternal sister to the charity raffle heifer.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, January 26. Second prize is dinner, bed and breakfast stay for two people at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast, plus £200 spending money.

An additional four tickets will be drawn, with the winners receiving cash prizes of £200 each.

Tickets for the Marie Curie Fundraiser in Memory of Rose Moore are priced at £10 each, or three for £20. All proceeds will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.