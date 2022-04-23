Retired farmer, Pat Crehan, has gone from his couch to the Camino after taking part in the Fit Farmers’ programme.

The Camino is a network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain.

Pat (61) from Brideswell, Co. Roscommon, walked 120km of the Camino, from Sarria to Santiago, over just five days last week.

He has embraced lifestyle changes since completing Fit Farmers, now making his own porridge bread and fitting into shirts that were hanging in the back of the wardrobe.

He has credited the programme with giving him the knowledge and motivation to make simple changes which have improved his health and well-being.

“The Fit Farmers’ programme is the best thing I’ve ever done for my health. I’m more aware of the amount of sugar in foods and eat the rainbow now, making sure I have plenty of colourful salads and vegetables on the plate,” said Pat.

“The programme was something I really needed but I didn’t know that. I had put on weight during lockdown and taking part in the programme made a big difference. I now do between 6,000 and 10,000 steps a day.

“The longest day in the Camino was 43,000 steps. I did 117km in five days. There is no downside to being fitter and healthier.

“I start my day with stretches and am working on building strength now that the fitness has returned. I have no intention of going backwards. I am planning to try Pilates and do the Camino Ingles next,” he said.

Bert Cunniffe (74), from Curraghboy, Co. Roscommon, credits the programme with him returning to daily walks. Bert likes to walk at Mote Park near Roscommon and rarely misses a day of 5k when time allows.

Bert’s advice to other farmers is to focus on their health and make time for themselves and their well-being.

Advertisement

‘Fit Farmers’ programme

To date, supported by Roscommon Sports Partnership, 111 farmers have undertaken the Fit Farmers programme throughout the county.

Conscious of the growing body of evidence that identifies farmers as being at very high risk of numerous health issues, nurse Laura Tully created and designed the ‘Fit Farmers’ programme in 2019.

The programme, consisting of health promoting workshops and physical activity workouts, is delivered locally to farmers for two hours weekly at a time and venue convenient to them. Workshops cover topics such as exercise, nutrition, heart health, sleep and stress control.

The ‘farm-to-5K’ physical activity programme aims to improve fitness, strength, stamina, balance and coordination. Participants are offered free health checks and a chartered physiotherapist provides a specifically tailored back and joint care programme for farmers as part of the roll out.

“Participants in the programme have achieved significant results. For example, we saw a 50% increase in participants meeting the recommended daily physical activity levels in the most recent programme in December,” said Laura.

“We have also seen significant health gains and notable improvements in fitness, strength and stamina as well as weight loss and reduced abdominal circumference which are important indicators in terms of health and risk.

“Against the backdrop of what was a worsening 4 th wave of Covid-19 in Ireland in December, it is significant to note that the vast majority of participants reported experiencing an enormous sense of positive well-being as a result of participating in the programme,” she said.

“Participants regularly commented that they felt less stressed and in ‘better form’ and welcomed the programme as a social aspect of their restricted lives. Participants reported boosted energy levels, improved sleep, focus and concentration.

“Participants regularly remarked that the network of the group was an important resource for social support which has been shown to buffer against the negative effects of stress and can reduce depression and protect against anxiety.

“Over 40% of participants reported improved sleep since when compared with pre-programme levels,” said Laura.