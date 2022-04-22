The Farming for Nature ambassador network has welcomed farmers Aoife and Joe Reilly who run a 7.5 acre organic market garden in Hollymount, Co. Mayo.

Glasraí farm is highly productive not only in terms of food production, but also regarding soil health and wildlife, according to Farming for Nature.

The Co. Mayo farmers said they farm considering earth as their core value, and encourage a biodiverse and healthy ecosystem rather than a monoculture farm. They explained:

“We’d love our farm to resemble and support a beautiful wild ecosystem within a productive market garden. It means balance, harmony and sustainability.

“Our decisions generally centre on this theme, both for the humans and the wildlife who work here,” the Reillys added.

Biodiversity is of huge importance on their farm, they said, which includes three ponds, mixed hedgerows and a variety of trees, all of which provide habitats for wildlife.

Advertisement

The organic farmers promote wild areas on the farm where natural vegetation can grow and support insects and birds throughout the year.

Soil health is also crucial on Glasraí farm, thus cover crops containing diverse plant species are planted in rotation with vegetable crops on the farm throughout the year. This allows the soil to rest and regenerate its biology, the farmers explained.

The farm, which started off as a family business and now consists of six employees, sells organic herbs and vegetables to local cafes and restaurants, online and directly to customers via farmers markets.

The Reillys are part of this year’s 23 ambassadors that come from across Ireland who manage their land in a way that sustains nature, while providing a livelihood for their family.

Farming for Nature is now it its fourth year to celebrate the stories of farmers nationwide including in the beef, sheep, forestry, dairy, horticulture and tillage sector.