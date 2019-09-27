Partnerships have ‘key role’ in agri sector’s renewable energy endeavours

As Ireland transitions to a low-carbon economy and society to meet its EU 2030 targets and moves towards carbon neutrality for the agriculture and land use sector, partnerships in the sector have a key role to play in renewable energy as a key supplier of bioenergy feedstock, and in the longer term as a renewable energy provider.

This is according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, who was speaking during Dáil proceedings last week.

The minister was responding to a question put to him by deputy Bobby Aylward (Fianna Fáil) who asked what the position was regarding funding streams to subsidise, promote and implement storage energy units, which harness the power of solar and wind energy, within the Irish agri-business sector.

Deputy Aylward also asked Minister Creed to explain the position with regard to the provision of grant funding for farmers for initial purchase of self-sufficient renewable storage energy units, “for the purpose of promoting and implementing energy self-sufficiency for agri-businesses”.

Taking responsibility

The minister, meanwhile, said the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment had lead responsibility for energy policy and activities within the renewable energy sector.

My department does support energy efficiency measures and deployment of renewable technologies through the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II.

He continued: “I recently announced a €10 million energy grant through TAMS and, in particular, I introduced grant aid for solar PV installation of up to 6kWp that includes solar photovoltaic panels, controller and a solar PV rechargeable battery.

“In addition, a variety of energy saving measures such as; LED lighting, plate coolers, heat transfer units and ice builders are available for the dairy sector under TAMS II.”

The role of partnerships

Minister Creed then pointed to partnerships and the role they will play in helping to decarbonise Ireland.

The agri-industry is now also beginning to partner with energy suppliers to increase the renewable energy take-up at farm level.

He added: “Glanbia Ireland, working in partnership with SSE Airtricity and Activ8 Solar Energies, recently introduced FarmGen – a farm generated renewable energy initiative.

“The initiative will offer complementary support to TAMS and will include installation of a 6Kw Solar PV system and a smart metering system.

“The metering system will monitor energy generation and consumption in real-time and include export meters that will have the ability to potentially profit from future incentives to return electricity onto the grid.”