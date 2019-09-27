Speed van strike to affect rural roads tomorrow

The Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) members employed by GoSafe Ireland – the operator of speed camera vans on behalf of the state – will conduct a 24-hour work stoppage tomorrow, Saturday, September 28.

The strike will begin tomorrow morning at 6:00am. According to a statement from SIPTU, the dispute is related to working conditions at the company.

Commenting on the speed van strike, SIPTU organiser, Brendan Carr, said: “Our members have been left with no option other than to conduct this work stoppage.

“They are aware of the implications this will have on the vital role they play in road safety.

“Our members are only taking this action as a last resort because of the intransigence of management who have refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment.

Our members can be confined to their van for up to 11 hours while conducting their duties.

“This results in workers being placed under extreme circumstances while at the same time trying to conduct their crucial road safety service.

“These workers have attempted to address these problems through the state industrial relations mechanisms.”

He explained: “SIPTU wrote to the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, in relation to our members’ concerns. Union representatives asked to meet with the minister to discuss this dispute and seek his assistance in resolving it prior to any industrial action.

“Unfortunately, the minister declined to intervene, despite the possible serious implications for road safety which is one of his key responsibilities.”