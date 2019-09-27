Rainfall warning issued for south with up to 40mm expected

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the south of the country, with up to 40mm of rain expected in places and spot flooding likely.

The rainfall warning was issued for four counties, namely: Wexford; Cork; Kerry; and Waterford

Issued today, Friday, September 27, the warning will be valid from 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon through to 5:00am on Sunday morning.

In the affected counties, heavy downpours of are rain expected with totals 30-40mm with spot flooding likely, especially near the coast, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the country, today will see sunny spells and scattered showers take hold for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 13° to 16° with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest to west winds.

Tonight will begin with clear spells but heavy or prolonged showers will spread eastwards across the country overnight.

Tomorrow, will see sunny spells and scattered showers during the morning.

In the afternoon, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread over Munster and Leinster in the evening.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 14° to 16° with moderate south-west winds, becoming light and variable later.

Tomorrow night will be wet with persistent or heavy rain over Munster and Leinster with the risk of spot flooding.