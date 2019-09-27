FCI to hold ‘Women in Agri Contracting Conference’ next week

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) is preparing to host its second national conference for women in agricultural contracting, which will be held next week.

The contractors’ representative group will host its Women in Agri Contracting (WIAC) conference at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, next Wednesday afternoon, October 2.

Scheduled from 2:00pm until 5:45pm, according to the FCI, the aim of the event is to provide some practical information and a useful networking opportunity for women in the sector.

FCI expressed hopes of providing an “interesting and informative event for all of the women who play such a vital role in the running of these important rural-based agri-businesses, where the farm contracting sector nationally has a turnover of more than €700 million”. Advertisement It was noted that there will be speakers on topics including payroll management, succession, financial planning and health, with the head of the Dutch contractors’ association, Janneke Wijnia-Lemstra, lined up as the keynote speaker for the event. FCI executive council members June Smith and Ann Hanrahan encouraged contractors to attend, stating: “We urge all women in the farm and forestry contracting sector to participate in this year’s event. “We are confident that women working in contracting will benefit from the unique networking opportunities that come from meeting with other women who understand what farm and forestry contracting is about.” FCI chairman Richard White added that last year’s event created a “unique network of women”, with similar hopes for this year’s event. According to the association, the event is free but those interested in attending are required to pre-register by emailing: [email protected] in order to ensure a place – adding that there is a limit of 60 places. For those interested, more information can be obtained from the FCI Facebook page here.