Mix of showers and sunny spells over the weekend

Weather conditions will be mixed overall this weekend with periods of both heavy rain and sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, September 27, will see heavy showers or prolonged spells of rain in most areas this morning with a risk of thunder and spot flooding.

Brighter weather will spread from the west later this morning as sunny spells and scattered showers take hold for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 13° to 16° with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest to west winds.

Tonight will begin with clear spells but heavy or prolonged showers will spread eastwards across the country overnight.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see sunny spells and scattered showers during the morning.

In the afternoon, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread over Munster and Leinster in the evening.

Highest temperatures on Saturday will range from 14° to 16° with moderate southwest winds, becoming light and variable later.

Saturday night will be wet with persistent or heavy rain over Munster and Leinster with a risk of spot flooding.

It is not certain yet if this rain will extend over Ulster and Connacht, but – according to the national forecaster – there is good possibility that it will.

Finally, Sunday will be a bright, breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14° to 17° with moderate northwest breezes.