IFA and NFU livestock officers meet to discuss Brexit and beef

A meeting has taken place in Belfast between representatives of the respective livestock committees of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and the UK’s National Farmers Union (NFU) to discuss the impact of Brexit, and the price and income situation in the beef sector both here and across the water.

The meeting was attended by representatives of: the IFA; the NFU; NFU Scotland; NFU Wales; and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

The IFA’s National Livestock Committee was represented by its chairperson Angus Woods, who argued that the farm associations both here and in the UK shared many of the same concerns, particularly around the consequences of the UK leaving the EU without a deal, and imports from South America.

“Farm organisations from Britain and Ireland are extremely concerned about the severe consequences of a no-deal Brexit and the possibility of a flood of sub-standard South American imports damaging the beef sector,” said Woods.

He added that the uncertainty around Brexit had “destabilised and damaged the beef market from the consumer right back down the supply chain to the producer”.

On price, the IFA Livestock Committee chair observed: “It is very clear from our discussions that beef farmers all across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are under severe income pressure as a result of unviable, low beef prices.”

Advertisement

According to Woods, the UK farm associations in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all agreed that farmers “cannot stay producing beef at below the cost of production”, and that “retailers and processors must respond and return a higher price back to the farmer”.

Next week, European livestock farmer representatives will meet with the European Commission to discuss this issue.

Woods said that, in the meeting with the UK representatives, it was agreed that there is a “need to turn up the pressure on the commission over the ever-increasing volumes of sub-standard South American imports damaging the EU market and prices”.

“The facts are these imports fail to meet EU standards and must be banned,” he added.

There was a also a discussion held over the income challengers that are particularly affecting farmers in Wales, which finds itself in a similar position to Ireland where low cattle prices are concerned.