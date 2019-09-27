Trailer carrying bales overturns on bridge

A tractor drawing a load of bales on a trailer encountered difficulties in Co. Kildare yesterday, Thursday, September 27, when the trailer in question toppled over.

The incident occurred on the bridge in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, with the road subsequently blocked off in both directions to allow for recovery.

After a period of approximately two hours, the road was cleared and reopened for the public, according to AA Roadwatch.

#KILDARE Overturned tractor cleared from bridge in Kilcullen. — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 26, 2019

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí were called to an incident which occurred in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare where a tractor overturned at approximately 3:30pm on Thursday, September 26.

“No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

Cattle trailer overturns

A similar incident took place earlier this week, on Wednesday, September 25, when a livestock trailer carrying cattle toppled over in Co. Armagh.

The incident took place on Legacorry Road, at Richhill, Co. Armagh, just before 1:00pm in the afternoon, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The road was closed off while the cattle were loaded onto a separate implement and removed from the scene.

The overturned trailer was subsequently recovered and the road was reopened an hour later at 2:00pm, the PSNI spokesperson added.