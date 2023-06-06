The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) received over 700 public submissions in relation to a derogation allowing for the shooting of certain wild birds to protect crops and livestock.

Under the terms of the EU Birds Directive, all EU member states, including Ireland, are required to take measures to protect wild birds and their habitats.

The directive allows member states to make derogations from its protective measures where certain wild bird species are causing damage to crops, livestock and fauna, or represent a threat to public health or safety or to air safety.

Derogation

Similar to recent years, the NPWS sought the views of the public on the derogation, with online submissions accepted between January 16 and February 24, 2023.

“The public consultation carried out earlier in the year received an unanticipated response with in excess of 700 individual survey responses,” a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage told Agriland.

Advertisement

Last year, a total of 50 submissions were received by the NPWS from a variety of organisations, community groups, resident associations, political figures, and private individuals.

This included the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG), BirdWatch Ireland and gun clubs.

“The results of this survey are currently being collated and, along with other internal discussions in relation to the species on the declaration, will feed in to any future declarations to be signed.

“The summary of the survey will be published on the NPWS website in due course,” the spokesperson added.

Extension

As previously reported by Agriland, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien decided to extend the General and Air Safety Wild Birds Declarations at the end of April for a period of eight months to December 31, 2023.

Advertisement

Among the bird species included in the derogation are: The hooded (grey) crow; magpie; rook; jackdaw; wood pigeon; feral pigeon; and herring gull.

The derogation outlines that different control methods are allowed for various bird species in different situations.

The use of non-meat-based poisoned or anaesthetic bait to control certain species of pigeon is only allowed under permit from the NPWS. This permit must be applied for in advance.

The use of cage traps is allowed as a control method for certain species. Any traps used must comply with the relevant traps and snares regulations under the Wildlife Act.