Bord Bia has today (Tuesday, June 6) announced the appointment of Sean Deane as its UK meat market specialist.

The Irish food board said Deane will begin his tenure at “a time of positive growth” for Ireland’s meat supply to the UK.

The value of Irish beef exports increased by 15% earlier this year, and the UK remains the largest single market for Irish beef exports at 43% of the global share, it said.

Commenting on his appointment to his new position, Deane said: “It is a privilege to be joining the team at Bord Bia to represent the Irish meat sector in the UK.

“Sustainability is a huge passion of mine and Ireland has some of the highest standards in the world when it comes to grass-based farming.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the category within the UK market, showcasing the unique landscape and care that goes into producing world-class, grass-fed Irish beef, as well as the incredible versatility the different Irish beef cuts have to offer both the grocery and food service industries.”

Bord Bia general manager, Donal Denvir, said the company’s London office is delighted to welcome Deane to its team.

“His extensive international expertise, passion and drive will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to raise awareness of the unique proof points that make grass-fed Irish beef so special,” he said.

“Having dedicated and strategic individuals like Sean on board is crucial to maintain Ireland’s reputation as a committed partner of the UK food sector.”

Sean Deane

Deane has said he is committed to upholding Ireland’s reputation as a “consistent and reliable” supplier of grass-fed Irish beef.

He has experience in food and beverage marketing and experience in growing brands within international markets.

Because of this, Bord Bia said, Deane will bring a depth of specialised knowledge to his role as UK meat market specialist.

He graduated with a Masters degree in marketing from University College Dublin (UCD) and previously acted as a Bord Bia market advisor in New York for the US market.

“He has a strong understanding of the exceptional quality, provenance and sustainability credentials, that Irish food and drink has to offer,” Bord Bia said.