Wind Energy Ireland has invited members of the public to visit one of almost a dozen wind farms in several counties this month.

The wind farms located in Cork; Derry; Donegal; Galway; Offaly; Roscommon; Tipperary and Wicklow are open to the public, free of charge, all year round.

The locations, listed below, provide a variety of walking and biking trails, picnic spots and “breathtaking views”.

Several of these wind farms are also involved in initiatives to protect and preserve the local biodiversity.

Participating wind farms include Meenadreen Wind Farm in Co. Donegal which is part of the scenic Leghowney Loop Walk and Mountlucas Wind Farm in Offaly, which attracts around 50,000 visitors every year.

Wind Energy Ireland

Wind Energy Ireland hopes that their campaign to mark Global Wind Day on June 15 will help people to understand how wind farms operate by allowing them to get up close to the turbines.

Commenting on the initiative, Noel Cunniffe, Wind Energy Ireland chief executive, said: “We are so proud of the contribution that Ireland’s wind farms are making to our communities and to our response to the climate emergency, that we are dedicating the full month of June to promoting our Get Out in the Wind campaign, which encourages people to get out and see Ireland’s wind farms in action.

“Wind energy is an Irish success story. Irish wind farms create jobs, support communities and cut our carbon emissions.

“Even better, they can also be a haven for biodiversity, mountain biking and family adventures with many of them open to the public each and every day,” he said.

By the end of April, wind farms provided 38% of the country’s electricity so far this year.

“Wherever possible, our members want to build wind farms that do more than simply provide electricity, but which can protect our environment, support native biodiversity and empower local communities.

“We are inviting everyone to come visit us this June at one of the many Irish wind farms open to the public and see Ireland’s energy future for yourself,” Cunniffe said.

The wind farms which are open to the public are as follows: