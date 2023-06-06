The Agriculture Water Quality Working Group had its first meeting in Portlaoise, Co. Laois to discuss reversing negative water quality trends.

The meeting was chaired by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM), and held at the request of agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue.

It included representatives of the farm organisations, the agri-food industry, Teagasc, private agricultural consultants, local authorities, An Fóram Uisce, and officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, along with DAFM.

The meeting acknowledged that efforts made by many farmers to date should be recognised and where appropriate, showcased.

Attendees also acknowledged that for those who undermine these efforts through breaches of the regulations, there should be enhanced enforcement activity.

When the European Commission granted Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation for 2022-2025, a requirement was included for Ireland to conduct a two-year review of water quality this year.

This additional conditionality was imposed due to “negative trends” in Irish water quality. Therefore, the review must compare water-quality data for 2021 and 2022, the minister said.

An interim review of the current Nitrates Action Programme is required this year. Based on updated water quality data, this review will consider the effectiveness of existing, and the requirement for new, measures.

The review is led by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and guided by the Nitrates Expert Steering Group.

Following this first meeting, Minister McConalogue said that “the introduction of the Nitrates Action Programme has improved Irish water quality, however over the last decade our water quality has declined. Agricultural pressures have contributed to this decline.

“The collective engagement, ambition and commitment demonstrated by leading stakeholders from across the agri-food sector on this working group, is a pivotal action that we wish to use to facilitate a reverse in recent negative water quality trends with a view to seeking to secure our Nitrates Derogation in the longer term.”