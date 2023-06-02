The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) has urged its members to conserve water and use it wisely amid continuous dry weather.

The NFGWS has asked members to check for leaks at home and on the farm during the current dry spell to assist with conserving water.

The organisation said that the high water demand currently being experienced has potential implications to drinking water sources, can put pressure on treatment systems, along with the potential effects of livestock drinking water.

With the hot and dry weather, community-owned group water schemes regularly notice a surge in demand due to human water usage and a rise in the amount of drinking water needed for livestock on farms.

The NFGWS said that the ethos of the sector of community effort is necessary to help ensure continuity of supply.

Advertisement

It added that it is “vitally important” that everyone makes a concerted effort to protect water availability.

Barry Deane, chief executive of NFGWS said: “Although we may be enjoying the warm weather, we must always be vigilant about the impact it can have on our drinking water.

“During dry periods, the levels of drinking water sources depletes but the demand for water tends to increase; especially on farms and other businesses.

“Everyone can play a role by being more water aware and making every effort to reduce our use. Group water scheme members should also report any leaks they see on the roadside etc., to their local group water scheme as soon as possible.”

The NFGWS have suggested a few ways to help people conserve water:

Avoid running taps for prolonged periods e.g., fill a jug of water and keep it in the fridge, instead of running a tap multiple times a day;

Avoid the unnecessary use of hose-pipes and power washers;

Paddling pools – while great fun – can also waste a large amount of water;

Farmers are asked to regularly check their drinking troughs and other areas of the farm for leaks.