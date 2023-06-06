An Aurivo-owned butter producer and supplier has said that its product is now the “fastest growing butter brand in Ireland”.

Connacht Gold saw sale volumes increase by 9% in 2022 compared to 2021, while its half-fat butter product specifically saw sale volumes increase by 10% year-on-year.

Connacht Gold has been in operation since 1897, originating from dairies along the western seaboard. Its butter range was first launched in 1991.

According to retail magazine Shelflife, the brand was the 46th most popular across all products and brands in the retail sector, moving up seven places on the magazine’s annual top brands list.

Connacht Gold said that its latest sales figures for 2022 are due to “targeted investment and rebranding”, which it said was evident in its Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter offering.

According to the business, its claim to be the fastest growing butter band in the country is based on data from market analysis firm Nielsen.

Commenting on this data, Stephen Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo Co-op, said: “Connacht Gold’s accomplished position in the Irish market over 30 years on since first appearing on shelves is only possible by virtue of the top-quality cream that comes from our dedicated milk suppliers.

“Connacht Gold has listings across all major supermarkets in Ireland and we credit its recent performance to the considered repositioning and rebrand the product underwent in 2020.”

“We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their support of Connacht Gold. We are excited to continue the growth trajectory of the…brand in line with our 2023-2027 strategy in a very competitive market which aims to further grow sales of Connacht Gold milk and butter products.

The business has a supplier base of around 1,000 farmers.

Aurivo annual results

In other Aurivo-related news, the co-op and processor announced its financial results for 2022 early last month.

The co-op reported a 34% increase in turnover for 2022 to €764.2 million, up from €570.3 million in 2021.

Operating profit was up by 41.2% to €17.8 million, compared to €12.6 million the previous year.

Aurivo invested €19.9 million in operating assets last year, compared to €7.1 million in 2021.

The co-op said that it delivered “a record average milk price” over the year of 61.4c/L, an increase of almost 51% on 2021 (40.7c/L).