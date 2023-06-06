This September sees the return of Potato Europe to Belgium on its four-year cycle of venues with Case being the exclusive supplier of tractors to the event.

The company will be taking the opportunity to showcase its latest addition to the range, the new Optum 340 CVXDrive, which is being marketed as an all rounder despite tractors of this power normally being considered the preserve of the tillage sector.

Working displays

The show takes place every year in the key potato-producing nations of France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, and this year the outdoor exhibition returns to the latter country.

The 2023 event will be held from September 6-7 at Kain, near Tournai, western Belgium, where visitors will be able to see static and working displays of some of the latest developments in potato machinery.

This year will see the event being held in western Belgium

All the major manufacturers are now keen to sell themselves as not just producers of tractors but also providers of the digital technology that will make them more productive and efficient in the field.

Case IH is no different and it will be highlighting how its full range of products, including the digital technology installed upon its tractors, is particularly relevant to potato producers.

Optum 340 at Potato Europe

The company believes that potato growers are seeking more power to perform tasks such as bedforming, planting and harvesting in the most fuel-efficient way possible.

This, it claims, requires not only greater engine output, but also benefits from the infinitely variable independence of the engine and ground speed provided by a constantly variable transmission (CVT).

Infinitely variable gear ratios are a big plus at all stages of potato cropping according to Case

The new model with its generous power output is said to fit in neatly with this quest for more power and the flexibility of CVT.

It will be shown working alongside its 312hp Optum 320 sibling which was also launched recently.

The capabilities of the company’s telematic system, Case IH AFS Connect, will also be demonstrated, live on the screens present on the stand, to illustrate how it can help users improve the productivity of their operations through monitoring and adjustment.