Almost 393,000t of Irish peat was exported last year, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The 2022 figure (392,853t) is down by a third when compared to the 579,573t of peat exported in the previous year, which itself was a significant drop from the 919,371t exported in 2020.

The data shows that in 2016 just over one million tonnes of peat was exported from Ireland.

During the first two months of this year, 58,737t of peat was sent overseas.

Peat

Minister McConalogue outlined that 32,707t of peat was imported into the country in 2022; over 30,000t of which came from Northern Ireland.

Just over 1,000t was imported from the Netherlands, while a similar amount was also brought in from Germany. Smaller amounts of peat were imported from Britain (223t), Lithuania (211t) and Canda (5t).

In 2021, 46,363t of peat was imported, again the vast majority came from Northern Ireland (43,077).

During January and February of this year, 3,429t of peat was imported.

In response to parliamentary questions from Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, the minister noted that the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) has no responsibility for and does not monitor peat production in Ireland.

McConalogue added that the data for the quantity of peat exported from Ireland was provided through the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The export and export figures provided by the CSO include all types of peat and do not differentiate between peat used for horticulture and that used for heating.

The figures also includes briquettes and substrates where peat is mixed with other materials such as fertiliser, perlite, sand, lime, wood fibre and bark.