Over 30 artisan food and drink producers win Aldi contract

Supermarket chain Aldi has offered contracts to 35 artisan food and drink producers to supply its 137 stores around Ireland.

The producers will supply a total of 68 products, which will appear on Aldi shelves from June 6. The products will be officially launched as part of an Aldi ‘Specialbuys’ event.

The retail company says it has selected a diverse range of products, including cereals, drinks, spices, preserves, baking goods, sauces, dairy produce, cakes, fish, ready meals and alcohol.

The contract deals are a part of the ‘Grow with Aldi’ initiative, developed in association with Bord Bia. The aim of the programme, according to Aldi, is to allow small-to-medium food and drink businesses to get a foot in the door with a national retailer.

The participating businesses have received “tailored mentoring”, with access to workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia personnel to train them up in developing their produce.

Five of the successful products will also be given the chance to become ‘core line’ Aldi products, and will win a contract to be sold in stores all-year round.

Now in its second year, Grow with Aldi delivers for everyone involved. Small and medium sized producers get the chance to have their product sold nationally, shoppers get to enjoy the best Irish-made products being created, and Aldi gets to work with even more Irish food and drink producers.

“We are committed to sourcing locally to make sure our customers can shop for the most exciting and highest-quality new Irish products at our stores,” said John Curtin, Aldi Ireland group buying director.

He added: “68 fantastic products that represent the very best of Ireland’s vibrant food industry will take part in our special buys event. I would encourage shoppers to drop into their local Aldi store to try something new and distinctly Irish.”