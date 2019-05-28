Jeremy Clarkson trades Toyotas for tractors in new farm show

Well-known television personality Jeremy Clarkson is set to bring farming to the small screen as part of a new television series on Amazon Prime.

The former Top Gear presenter, who now appears on Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour, is known by many for pushing monster motors to their limits and testing out all manner of cars and vehicles in recent years with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.

However, the British presenter is set to take on a different challenge with his latest show, ‘I Bought A Farm’, which is expected to begin filming in September.

Clarkson owns and lives on a 400ha (1,000ac) tillage farm in Chipping Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, apparently named Diddly Squat.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Clarkson said: “This is actual farming: life; death; and form filling.

“We’re not making Countryfile. We’ll be showing it warts and all.

“For example, I have no view on badger culling in terms of whether it’s necessary, but if it’s happening we will not shy away from putting it in the programme.”

The television personality raised concerns surrounding food security on a global scale going forward.

“Scientists calculate we have just 90 years before we run out of food, because of soil depletion,” he told the Sunday Times.