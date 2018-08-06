Over 20 ‘Great Taste’ stars for Dawn Meats in London
Dawn Meats has been awarded over 20 stars at the annual Great Taste 2018 Awards in London, which is run by the Guild of Fine Food.
A spokesperson for the meat processor added that it achieved three prestigious three-star awards also across its beef and lamb products.
Dawn Meats has operations in 10 locations around Ireland and many more across the UK and Europe.
It is a premium beef and lamb supplier to a wide range of blue-chip food businesses in over 40 countries, according to the company.
- West of Ireland 50-Day Dry-aged French-trimmed bone in Rib, apparently described by the judging panel as “the Sunday joint of our dreams”;
- Borders Lamb Shoulder Joint – of which the judging panel purportedly remarked “the depth of flavour is truly remarkable”; and
- Caledonia Crown Aberdeen Angus Matured Marbled Standing Rib – described by the judging panel as “simply beef at its best”.
In 2018 over 500 judges assessed entries from March through to early July. A total of 12,634 products were entered in 2018’s competition.
Commenting on the awards, CEO of Dawn Meats Niall Browne said: “Well done to our teams across Ireland and the UK who have outdone themselves this year in their dedication to quality, taste and presentation.
“This recognition is a great result for the team and their collaboration with our farmer suppliers.”