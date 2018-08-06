79 accolades for SuperValu at Great Taste awards

SuperValu won a total of 79 accolades at the 2018 Great Taste Awards, making it the top-performing Irish supermarket, at the recent food and drink awards held in London.

The supermarket has a successful track record at The Great Taste Awards, with over 180 accolades received in the last four years alone.

This year, SuperValu’s Signature Tastes Irish Hampshire Smoked Rack of Bacon was awarded three stars, making it one of the highest-ranked products from an Irish retailer, the company claims.

The Irish Hampshire breed is exclusive to SuperValu. It is one of the oldest breeds of pig in existence today and is renowned for offering leaner meat, according to the retailer.

Supervalu’s Gubbeen Cheese – produced in Schull, Co. Cork – also came out on top receiving three stars, which is its third year in a row winning a Great Taste Award.

SuperValu Gold Blend Tea;

SuperValu Creme Fraiche;

SuperValu Gluten-free Porridge Oats;

SuperValu Thick-cut Smoked Rashers;

Signature Tastes Striploin Steaks;

Signature Tastes Seville Orange Marmalade;

Signature Tastes Champagne and Rhubarb yoghurt. Some of the supermarket’s winners at the event included:

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is a benchmark for fine food and drink. As the world’s largest blind-tasted food awards, it is regarded by some people as the ‘Oscar’s’ of the food world, according to Supervalu.

Martin Kelleher, managing director of SuperValu, said: “We are incredibly proud that SuperValu has come out as the top-performing Irish supermarket at this year’s awards.

With over 75% of everything on SuperValu’s shelves sourced in Ireland, we are delighted that so many of our products and local producers have received the recognition they deserve at these prestigious awards.