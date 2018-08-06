Pics: Gorey auction to offer ‘valuable’ 52ac roadside holding

Bound to generate keen interest among farmers is the upcoming auction of 52ac. of roadside holding at Ballyrahan, Gorey, in the Loch Garman Hotel, on Friday, August 24, at 3:00pm.

“This fine property came to the market due to the vendor scaling back his farming operation,” said selling agent David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“The land enjoys an excellent location only 2km from Gorey town with extensive road frontage – over 1km – onto the Kilnahue-Gorey road and the Gorey-Hollyfort road.

“It is located a few minutes away from Creagh College post primary school and Gaelscoil Moshiolog primary school and five minutes’ drive from the centre of Gorey,” he said.

This property, which will be offered in five lots, is generally of excellent quality with 37ac currently in stubble after winter corn and the remaining lands in grass, of which about 5ac are in need of some improvement work.

The majority of the lands are free-draining and suited to any agricultural use, according to Quinn. There is a natural water supply on part of the lands.

Site potential

Given the proximity of the land to Gorey town and the extensive road frontage that it enjoys, it has site potential, subject to the relevant planning permission being obtained, the agent said.

Lot 1 – 19.4ac;

Lot 2 – 19.5ac;

Lot 3 – 7.42ac;

Lot 4 – 6ac;

Lot 5: 44.5ac (incorporating lots 1, 2 and 4). The property will be offered in the following approximate lots:

“Lot 1 and lot 2 would appeal to local farmers, with the majority of the land being of excellent quality, while lot 3 and lot 4 may appeal to non-farmers or someone looking for land close to the town with site potential; ideal for a hobby farmer or perhaps business purposes,” Quinn said.