Out and about: Agri events taking place this weekend

There are a number of agricultural shows taking place across the country this bank holiday weekend.

Given the warm temperatures and dry weather forecast, organisers are sure to be hoping for good attendances.

Here are just some of the shows taking place this weekend:

North Sligo Agricultural Show

The 72nd annual North Sligo Agricultural Show will be held on Saturday, August 4.

The line-up comprises of various classes in cattle, sheep, horses, ponies and poultry.

In the afternoon, the programme has fun and entertainment for all the family – including a dog show, a bonny baby competition, fancy dress, lurcher racing, speed sheering and novelty sheep racing.

At 3:00pm, Patrick Feeney will take to the stage. This will be followed by the crowning of the ‘Show Queen’ as well as other entertainment in the show’s bar marquee.

More information on the show can be found here.

Kildysart Show

In Co. Clare, the 76th Annual Kildysart Agricultural Show will take place on Saturday, August 4, and organisers say that it will be a great day out for all the family.

There will be cattle classes in both pedigree and non-pedigree sections, while the Kildysart Show Young Stockperson of the Year competition has a prize fund of €700.

Entries to the dog show will be taken on the day in the show field.

The show features lots of side attractions for both children and adults, including: free bouncing castle and slides; trade stands; full bar facilities; and catering.

The popular display of vintage machinery promises to be more impressive than before, with many new additions, according to the show organisers.

Claremorris Agricultural Show

In Co. Mayo, the Claremorris Agricultural Show will take place on Sunday, August 5. According to the organisers, all top breeds of cattle will be on display at the event.

The Irish Show’s Association and Claremorris Agricultural Show Society will present the All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Heifer Championship Final on the day. The prize fund for this final is €1,200 and it is sponsored by the Claremorris Agricultural Show Society.

Kilgarvan Agricultural Show

Meanwhile, Co. Kerry will play host to the Kilgarvan Agricultural Show this weekend on Sunday, August 5.

The 34th annual show is set to be another year of fun and festivities, according to the organisers.

Advertisement

Kilgarvan Agricultural Show is one of the largest agricultural shows in the Munster area and organisers say it is renowned far and wide for the variety of events it incorporates for both young and old visitors.

Bonniconlon Agricultural Show

Returning to Co. Mayo, the Bonniconlon Agricultural Show will take place on Monday, August 6.

There is an overall prize fund of €45,000, which will be divided among the 500 show classes.

There are 80 perpetual cups up for grabs for different competitions held throughout the course of the show.

Castleblayney Agricultural Show

The Castleblayney Agricultural Show in Co. Monaghan will also take place on Monday, August 6.

It attracts an attendance of approximately 10,000 visitors from local, national and even international areas, according to the show’s website.

Agriculture is the show’s main focus, but it has has broadened its offering over the past few years to include: trade stands; the All-Ireland Baking Championship; the All-Ireland Junior Cook Final; an artisan food hall showcasing local produce; and a fashion show featuring local retailers.

Castlerea Agricultural Show

In Co. Roscommon, the Castlerea Agricultural Show will take place on Monday, August 6. According to the show’s organisers, it is “a celebration of the richness of rural Ireland’s traditions, it’s people and their way of life”.

Organisers say it is a fantastic family day out, with live entertainment for kids and adults – as well as a list of competitions and displays.

Tinahely Agricultural Show

The Tinahely Agricultural Show in Co. Wicklow will be held on Monday, August 6.

Show officials hope to “attract livestock men and women from all over the country” – with a wide range of livestock classes taking place at the event.

Showjumping competitions will take place throughout the day with horse classes beginning at 10:00am and pony classes commencing at 9:30am.

The show will also play host to a wide range of exhibitors, from photography ‘moguls’ to garden ‘architects’.

Entry into the event is free for all children under the age of 12, adult tickets cost €15 with students and OAPs costing €10. Family passes (two adults and three teens under 18) are also available for €40.

Clonmany Agricultural Show

The 51st Clonmany Agricultural Show in Co. Donegal is scheduled to get underway on Monday, August 6.

Organisers say that in addition to agriculture, livestock and sheepdog trials, the show has evolved into a family occasion.